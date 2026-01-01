Nike Store Napoli (Partnered)

Nike Store Napoli (Partnered)

Open • Closes at 9:00 PM

Via Alessandro Scarlatti, 102

Vomero

Napoli, Camapania, 80129, IT

0039 0813723346

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Store Hours

Mon - Sun: 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Services

  • Return Information

    Return Information

    This store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.

  • Bra Fit by Nike Fit

    Bra Fit by Nike Fit

    Fit is everything. Get the right bra and the right fit for your favourite activities.

  • Member Rewards

    Member Rewards

    Enjoy special offers and product promos to thank our Members.

  • Click & Collect

    Click & Collect

    Purchases made on Nike.com can be collected from this store.

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