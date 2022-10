Poised for a new decade, the Tinker-Hatfield-designed Air Max 90 captured the phenomenon of visible air, taking sneaker design to an all-new maximum. Celebrated by runners and sneaker lovers alike, this icon of sneaker culture offered more cushioning, more flexibility and more cultural connections, and found a special place in UK underground music scenes.

The Ten: Nike Air Max 90 shows the world what's under every pair that's ever touched the road with a deconstructed expression that unleashes the energy embedded in the silhouette.