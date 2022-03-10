₪799.90

Merging two icons, the Nike x sacai VaporWaffle represents the past and future of Nike Running. The shoe combines the Nike Vaporfly with the classic Pegasus from '83 in a way only sacai can, creating a look that's built to push boundaries. This time around, the VaporWaffle is returning in essential monotone palettes with alternating details. A White nylon base works with Sail suede and leather overlays while contrasting White and Sail tongues double up for a subtle switch-up in style. Gum Rubber outsoles complete the VaporWaffle's neutral but standout look, perfect for everyday wear and just about any outfit you can imagine.

SKU: DD1875-100