Jordan Delta
Behind the Design
How do you design a modern icon? According to Jordan Delta designer Graeme McMillan, you start with fresh innovations that create something totally unexpected
“It’s unlike any other lifestyle shoe we’ve built before in Jordan,” McMillan says. Take a look at the Jordan Delta being unboxed below for more insights.
Spring in Your Step
The ‘less is more’ strategy was applied to the outsole, where a carved-out heel not only lightens the shoe, it amplifies the sensation of the springy Nike React cushioning in the midsole.
“There’s a contrast of materials that point to the idea of tech-meets-craft,” says McMillan.
Looking Ahead
The famed Jumpman logo has been refreshed to reflect the Jordan Delta’s forward-looking vibe. “We wanted the logo to be a little more subtle to reflect the clean, modern aesthetic of the shoe,” says McMillan.
The Jordan Delta delivers bold features, combining a boundary-pushing look with all-day comfort.