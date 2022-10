MJ had to switch it up from the court to the diamond when the Air Jordan 9 hit shelves in 1993, but the Tinker Hatfield-designed style still brought the heat with a high-top shape and a unique mixed materials mudguard and upper. Here, Jordan Brand brings back the heat in a "Chile Red" makeup — no extra sauce needed for this all-Chile Red quilted stitched upper, patent leather mudguard, and shiny midsole. Spicy enough to stand alone, this heritage-inspired AJ9 colorway proves that the game will never really end.

SKU: CT8019-600