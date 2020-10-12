Inside the Vault

The Quai 54 Air Jordan V is the shoe that changed the game for the Jordan x Quai 54 collaboration.The AJV was the first Jordan shoe ever to be released in stores in Paris back in 1990.

Prior to that, Jordans simply weren’t available in Paris.That gave even more value and significance to having a Quai 54 AJV.

The shoe made Quai 54 known around the world as a lot of people knew the shoe before they even knew of the tournament and the organisation.