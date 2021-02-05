In 1978, Gilbert Baker designed a new symbol for LGBTQIA+ activists, and is said to have defined the modern LGBTQIA+ movement. Baker wanted to create something positive and prideful. He gathered a team of 30 volunteers in San Francisco's Gay Community Center to hand dye and sew more than 1,000 yards of cotton and the rainbow flag was born. The eight-colour rainbow symbolised the diversity of the LGBTQIA+ movement, which each colour representing a different pillar (sexuality, life, healing, sunlight, nature, magic/art, serenity and spirit). By 1990, the rainbow flag had become the global icon for LGBTQIA+ pride.