The vision for re-imagining a classic shoe can come from anywhere, whether it be animal prints or nostalgic logos. For the latest atmos x Nike collaboration, titled 'We Love Nike', inspiration comes from dedicated sneakerheads and classic Nike Air Max colourways. atmos' Creative Director, Hirofumi Kojima, started by creating new graphics of "stacked" Nike shoe boxes, reminiscent of the ones in many collectors' wardrobes. Nike designers applied those graphics to the Air Max 1, Air Max 90 and two OG-inspired Air Max 95s.