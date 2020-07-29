A little tight and nearly ripping at the seams, Link's checked suit was translated onto the Air Max 1 by Nike 3D Footwear Designer Michael Berger. "If you look at the way the Air Max 1's already constructed, it lead to a waistcoat, jacket, with a coat on top", Berger shared. "I like the asymmetrical colour design on the Swooshes. The hairy suede is another nice touch".