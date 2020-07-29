Behind the Design
Air Max Susan
Nike and Laika are no stranger to collaboration. Having worked on footwear for some of Laika's most revered films, the two come together yet again to introduce the Air Max Susan, a collaborative Air Max 1 Design inspired by the animation studio's latest film, Missing Link.
Embodying the film's lead character, Mr. Link, the shoe is inspired by his unique outfit and even bears Link's self-given nickname, Susan. "I love the warmth and the authenticity of his character", shared Deborah Cook, the costume designer at Laika who helped bring to life Link's unique wardrobe.
A little tight and nearly ripping at the seams, Link's checked suit was translated onto the Air Max 1 by Nike 3D Footwear Designer Michael Berger. "If you look at the way the Air Max 1's already constructed, it lead to a waistcoat, jacket, with a coat on top", Berger shared. "I like the asymmetrical colour design on the Swooshes. The hairy suede is another nice touch".
Other details throughout the shoe include a leather-wrapped Air Max 1 midsole, a cork sockliner and upper eyelets inspired by Link's suit buttons. A Friends and Family version was also created, featuring Link's fur poking through the laces and special packaging.
Missing Link arrives in select cinemas on 12 April.