Behind the Design
Air Max 720 OBJ
Led by Nike Sportswear Design Director Eric Goto, the Air Max 720 OBJ is born from an insight he pulled working directly with OBJ. "In working with Odell, one quote kind of stood out and the one thing he said was, 'I think far-out is in'". Goto explained.
The thought of pushing the limits of thinking and design led Goto to an energised take on the Air Max 720 for OBJ, pulling references from past Nike silhouettes while creating a new look that fits his personality. "This idea of being able to push the limits, push the boundaries of style and function and innovation, I think that's the one thing we tethered the design to".
The silhouette pulls design inspiration from the classic Zoom Turf 96 with the traction patterns on the outsole matching those heralded Zoom Turf products. This idea of bridging the past with the present is just one of the ways Goto and OBJ further pushed their boundaries.
Other details on the Air Max 720 OBJ design include the multi-coloured upper and removable logo patches on the tongue.