In 1987, Nike changed running footwear forever with the introduction of the Air Max 1. The legendary runner immediately cemented its place in history thanks to never-before-seen, visible Nike Air cushioning. Since then, the iconic upper of the Air Max 1 has been a repeat canvas for innovative design. Now almost three decades later, the sneaker that started it all is introduced with Nike Flyknit construction. Brought to life by footwear designer Ben Yun, the Air Max 1 Ultra Flyknit and its latest evolution required more than just a simple re-creation of the upper in knit fashion. The design took Yun's precise attention to detail and sharp, inventive sensibilities to truly come to life.