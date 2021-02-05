You can't talk about the Fresh Prince without talking about his Jordans. He was fresh, he was fly and he definitely had a way of creating a look of his own with his footwear. Wearing Air Jordan icons during his on-screen come-up, Will Smith's youthful style helped further cement the Air Jordan line's place in pop culture. Now in 2018, his own unique touch on the original Air Jordan V becomes a footwear reality.

When it came time to celebrate the Fresh Prince, the design team initially began their work with iterations directly inspired by Will's youthful wardrobe. Other iterations include a gold-based version in honour of his upcoming 50th birthday on September 25th, to align with the shoe's retail release.