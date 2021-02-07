“I wanted to shoot something new with sneakers, and my brother is obsessed with Nikes. To me, his collection is just the same shoe in different colors and a big color palette. I just pick shoes based on the color I like, but he told me the stories behind the colorways in his collection.” An interest in his brother’s favorites sneakers, and in sneaker culture at large, pushed Joost to explore new methods of capturing their essence. In an effort to create a nonrepresentational image of something as recognizable as an iconic sneaker, Joost ultimately developed a motion blur technique, which captures the colors of iconic kicks as they rotate around an axis point.