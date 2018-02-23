AIR MORE MONEY

MO' MONEY

€118.97

In 1996, the Air Money and Air More Uptempo dropped, forever changing the sneaker game with their outlandish designs and liberal use of Air pockets. Twenty-one years later, the paper trail led here: the Air More Money, an audacious combination of the two. It features an updated, removable shroud with its namesake written in big, bold letters. A dollar sign adorns the back of the heel while Air-Sole units run the length of the foot for cushioned comfort and a bouncy look. Freshly minted and prone to inflation, the Air More Money is an excuse to get greedy.