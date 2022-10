The Air Jordan XXXI embodies three decades of Air Jordan innovation. Ready for on-court performance, the design is equipped with innovative Zoom Air cushioning and FlightSpeed technology. The flexible Flyweave upper combines with patent leather to provide all-around support. As a nod to the 1996 Air Jordan XI, this latest Air Jordan XXXI takes on the classic, Black, Dark Concord and White 'Space Jam' colourway. SPACE JAM and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s16)