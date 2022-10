AIR JORDAN I

BLACK/GOLD

€160.00

The luxurious black and gold colour scheme first appeared on the Air Jordan I in 1985. Since then, we've seen similar retro iterations nodding to the rare 1985 colourway. Now, over three decades since the debut of the Air Jordan line, the look of luxury returns to the Air Jordan I, executed in a split fashion that blends the duality of home and away colour-blocking.