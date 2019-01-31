Nike x Carhartt WIP's footwear collection combines iconic sneaker silhouettes with classic workwear materials. This first-ever collaboration brings street-ready ruggedness to timeless Nike icons with a highly considered feel.

Established in 1989, Carhartt WIP merge Carhartt's original ethos of creating well-constructed pieces from durable elements with a sharp perspective on contemporary style; attracting a new audience that appreciates not having to choose between well-designed and well-made.

For the Nike x Carhartt WIP Air Force 1 Utility Low, a signature Carhartt WIP camo tiger ripstop upper provides durable outer protection, while the wool lining ensures warmth inside. Additionally secured by a magnetically buckled ballistic nylon strap, the Nike x Carhartt WIP Air Force 1 Utility Low is built for the street.