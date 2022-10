AIR FORCE 1 LOW

FO', FI', FO'

Out for revenge after losing to the Lakers in the '82 Finals, the Sixers made a splash by adding the polarising, yet dominant, Moses Malone to their roster. Making a bold statement at the start of the playoffs, he predicted that Philly would win the '83 championship, sweeping each series "fo', fo', fo'". After beating the Knicks in four and taking down the Bucks in five, Malone's 24-point and 23-rebound performance in Game 4 vs. the Lakers helped the Sixers to secure their third NBA Championship. As Philly lifted the trophy, Malone, one of the 'original six' to wear the AF-1 on court, updated his famous prediction to "fo', fi', fo'", a champion's declaration that would ring out across the city for years to come.