This Air Force 1 time-travels all the way from 2001, when it was known as the 'Hong Kong'. It was released as part of the 'B' lineup—a run of iconic Nike silhouettes. These shoes featured exclusive design elements and were snatched up by sneaker aficionados everywhere. The AF-1's dark forest green upper with burgundy accents and an embroidered Swoosh had never been seen before. Now they return, along with a full-grain, tumbled leather construction that does the original AF-1 B proud.