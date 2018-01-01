IMPROVE BOTH YOUR CORE STABILITY AND YOUR LOWER BODY STRENGTH WITH THIS QUICK WORKOUT. A stronger athlete makes a faster runner. Start by working everything from the waist down
with these runner-friendly exercises.
1. TEMPO SQUATS TO BENCH Benefits: Improves mobility and strengthens your core, quads, hamstrings and glutes
Begin in standing position, with bench (or
box) behind you.
Squat down to bench, tap lightly; return to
start and repeat. Continue for 1 minute,
moving quickly.
2. HIP EXTENSION WITH KNEE TUCK Benefits: Strengthens your glutes, hamstrings and lower back
Move to a tabletop position, with knees
under hips, palms under shoulders,
abs engaged.
Raise left knee toward chest.
Start in kneeling position.
Extend left leg behind you, activating your
glutes. Tuck knee back in; repeat extension.
Continue for 1 minute. Switch sides
and repeat.
3. KNEELING HIP AND CHEST STRETCH Benefits: Stretches your chest and hips
Bend right knee behind you at a 90-degree
angle, so the top of your foot is on the bench.
Clasp hands behind your back and softly
bend your right knee. Hold this position,
keeping your back straight. You should
feel a stretch in the front of your chest
and front of your left thigh. Hold for 20
seconds; switch sides and repeat.
Stand with your back to the bench, hands
by your sides.