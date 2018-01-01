5km





If you're new to running, the best thing about signing up for a 5km race is that it makes you work towards a

specific goal, which is one of the best ways to grow as a runner. Training for a 5km race is also the perfect marriage

of speed and strength, so it's a great tool for seasoned runners who are looking to pick up the pace.







What it Takes to Tackle:





The amount of time you need to train for a 5km race totally depends on what you want to accomplish.

If your goal is simply to finish, then as long as you know that you can cover 3.1 miles, you can take to the

starting line. However, if your goal is to set a new PR, then you should give yourself enough time to train your mind

and body for success—whatever that means for you. In general, you should work your way up to

completing two Speed Runs and one Long Run (with some Recovery Runs mixed in) each week.