Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Black Friday

      ShoesClothing
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Football
      Basketball
      Golf
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Women's Shoes
      AED 549
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      AED 189
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo Men's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo
      Men's Shoes
      AED 499
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      AED 79
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot
      AED 599
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Women's Flouncy Skirt
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      Women's Flouncy Skirt
      AED 249
      Nike Alate Ellipse
      Nike Alate Ellipse Women's Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Ellipse
      Women's Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
      AED 299
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      AED 379
      Nike Alate Trace
      Nike Alate Trace Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Trace
      Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      AED 279
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 Premium
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 Premium
      Women's Training Shoes
      AED 469
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Pullover Hoodie
      AED 379
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      AED 1,449
      Jordan Jumpman
      Jordan Jumpman Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Jumpman
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      AED 199
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Logo Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Logo Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      AED 299
      Team 31
      Team 31 Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Team 31
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      AED 629
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoe
      Nike Air Max 90
      Men's Shoe
      AED 779
      Nike Gripknit Phantom GX Elite SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction
      Nike Gripknit Phantom GX Elite SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction Soft-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Gripknit Phantom GX Elite SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction
      Soft-Ground Football Boot
      AED 1,399
      Kevin Durant Nets
      Kevin Durant Nets Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Kevin Durant Nets
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Pullover Hoodie
      AED 329
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      AED 269
      Nike Dri-FIT Form
      Nike Dri-FIT Form Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Form
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      AED 219
      Nike AeroSwift
      Nike AeroSwift Women's Running Shorts
      Nike AeroSwift
      Women's Running Shorts
      AED 379
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      AED 299
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      AED 289

      Nike Black Friday 2022: offers on iconic styles

      Kick the season off right by exploring the Nike Black Friday sale. Our best Nike Black Friday deals include some of our most popular collections, from bouncy Air Max trainers to super comfortable tracksuits. So, load up your kit bag and update your training routine with our Nike Black Friday gear.

      We've got men's, women's and kids' footwear that's ready for the track or the gym. Our footwear delivers a feeling of responsiveness, whether you're racking up miles outside or training with your team indoors. Enjoy Nike Black Friday offers on must-have shoes, from mid-tops for the court to cushioned trainers with visible Air units.

      As for the tops and trousers in our Nike Black Friday 2022 sale – you'll find workout essentials to keep you cool and dry when the competition gets fierce. Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from the skin. Plus, breathable fabrics help your sportswear to dry quickly, so you can stay focused on your game. For colder days, grab a cosy hoodie and layer up.