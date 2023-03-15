Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Basketball
        2. /
      2. Clothing

      Basketball Clothing

      Sports BrasTops & T-ShirtsHoodies & SweatshirtsJacketsTrousers & TightsShortsCompression & BaselayerSocks
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Back Type 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      AED 549
      All-Star Courtside
      All-Star Courtside Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      All-Star Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      AED 229
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      AED 549
      Jordan Jumpman
      Jordan Jumpman Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Jumpman
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      AED 199
      Kyrie 7
      Kyrie 7
      Team 31
      Team 31 Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Team 31
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      AED 629
      Kevin Durant Nets
      Kevin Durant Nets Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Kevin Durant Nets
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Los Angeles Lakers Essential
      Los Angeles Lakers Essential Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Los Angeles Lakers Essential
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      AED 379
      Nike Standard Issue
      Nike Standard Issue Women's Basketball Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Standard Issue
      Women's Basketball Jersey
      AED 279
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      AED 489
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      AED 499
      Golden State Warriors Essential
      Golden State Warriors Essential Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Golden State Warriors Essential
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      AED 379
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      AED 489
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Jordan 23 Engineered Men's T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Men's T-Shirt
      AED 249
      Brooklyn Nets Statement Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Brooklyn Nets Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
      AED 349
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-Up Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Warm-Up Jacket
      AED 599
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      AED 449
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      AED 489
      Phoenix Suns Statement Edition
      Phoenix Suns Statement Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Phoenix Suns Statement Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      AED 499
      Atlanta Hawks
      Atlanta Hawks Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      Atlanta Hawks
      Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      AED 149
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      AED 489
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      AED 349
      Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets City Edition
      Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets City Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets City Edition
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      AED 499
      Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers City Edition Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      AED 379
      Miami Heat Icon Edition 2022/23
      Miami Heat Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Miami Heat Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      AED 499
      Related Categories
      Related Stories

      Basketball clothing: put your game face on

      Bring your best on the court with basketball clothing that makes you feel like a pro. We've got high-tech leggings and shorts for men and women, offering maximum support, comfort and flexibility. Look for Dri-FIT tops that wick away sweat, so it can dry quickly. You can choose loose-fitting T-shirts, jerseys and tanks featuring game-inspired graphics, or keep it simple with a sleek performance top emblazoned with the iconic Swoosh.

      Comfort is key when you're on the court—but it's just as important when you're off it. Kit yourself out in our cosy, fleece-lined tracksuit bottoms and matching hoodies, designed to keep you snug when you're cooling down or warming up. Get hold of pro-quality pieces in your favourite player's colours—so you can rep your team with pride.

      Budding NBA juniors will love our kids' basketball outfits, whether it's game-ready kit to help them hone their skills or graphic tees and loungewear inspired by their favourite players. You'll also find super-soft babies' basketball clothing for future players and superfans.