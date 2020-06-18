Coaching Kids with Confidence

Confidence Is King

"Never lose sight of the most important thing: fun!" says Julia, who, after an injury, said goodbye to her days as a semi-pro footballer and fell in love with coaching. She's now all about getting kids active and working out as a family, reminding us all to, "stay positive, laugh together".



Cheering your kids on and making them feel like champions can have a huge impact on their confidence. As Julia says, "Kids who play sports with their parents build up a sense of pride. It strengthens their view of themselves". We know you're already their biggest fan, but when it comes to sport, it's time to shout louder, give them an even bigger pat on the back and show even more excitement about their achievements than usual.