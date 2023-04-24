Galatasaray kit 2022/23: show pride in your team
Support your team from the stands in the new Galatasaray S.K. kit from Nike. The club’s latest kit is brimming with high-performance separates to rep your team—whether you’re cheering in home colours at the Nef Stadium or sporting striking away hues.
You’ll find an array of innovative fabrics and silhouettes for easy wear in the new Galatasaray kit. Shirts crafted with Dri-FIT technology speed up evaporation, so you can stay dry throughout the game. Plus, Galatasaray shirts made from lightweight fabric keep you comfortable while you're moving fast around the pitch. Look out for our kits made with recycled polyester as part of Nike’s Move to Zero initiative—they're kinder to the planet, while still delivering the quality features you love.
For high-intensity training sessions, comfort is key. That’s why our new Galatasaray kit features separates, designed to keep you feeling your best on the pitch. Our shorts’ elastic waistbands and drawcords allow a flawless fit, while the relaxed shape of the club's football shirts makes unrestricted movement a breeze. To switch it up, try slim-cut styles for a sleeker look. But whatever fit you go for, our kit’s authentic design details will let your team spirit shine. The club’s distinctive crest and four-star emblem are joined by the Nike Swoosh on shirts, shorts and socks for a statement finish.
Training in colder seasons? Opt for a snug Galatasaray hoodie in the club’s signature colours. Brushed fleece and knitted fabrics provide extra warmth and layer well over your favourite Galatasaray jersey. On the pitch, the club’s socks are designed to support your footwork with cushioned comfort. High-wear areas feature extra padding to keep feet comfortable, while the fabric's sweat-wicking qualities help you stay dry. Having that confidence in your gear means your focus can remain firmly on the next goal.