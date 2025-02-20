Australia football shirts 2023: performance-ready and sweat-wicking
Whether it's time for a kickabout or a workout, the latest range of Australia football jerseys is ready to step up to the mark. Our Australia shirts are carefully designed to replicate the styles you'll see pros wearing on the pitch. Look out for both home and away versions of the Australia national team shirt, and check the chests for our iconic Swoosh alongside the team's official logo.
Crafted from lightweight fabric, these Australia jerseys feature Nike Dri-FIT technology that works to move sweat away from your skin. That means quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable when the intensity rises. Relaxed shapes and short sleeves across the collection allow easy movement. Plus, smart seams at the collars and cuffs reduce friction in key areas for a smooth feel. You'll also spot options made with recycled polyester—part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign.