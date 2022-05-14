Ncheney87 - 17 Jan 2022

Pros: fits true to size, soft, warm, comfortable, easy to wash/dry, looks nice, well made Cons: none The Nike Dri Fit Get Fit Women’s Traini is really nice! My wife is 5’4”, 105lbs, with a 32B and 23” waist. She said that the top fit exceptionally well, true to size, she typically wears XS tops and got an XS. This is very much so a cropped sweatshirt and she said the material is a soft terry fabric on the inside. She said the fabric is extremely comfortable and the overall feel was oversized and comfortable to wear. The shape is pretty boxy and there’s enough room to move around. The material is soft and helps to keep her warm and dry. She also loves that you can easily machine wash and dry it. She said her favorite features that that it’s really great as both lounge wear and for working out it, that it looks so cute in both settings and she can wear it for multiple occasions. She absolutely loves this top, she loves the look, the feel, and the overall useability and she would recommend it!