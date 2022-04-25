Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

      Men's Running Tights

      R 899,95

      Highly Rated

      Keep up the pace with the Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Tights.They feature a stretchy design that helps you run without restriction.With plenty of pockets, they let you bring your essentials along for your miles.This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Black
      • Style: CZ8830-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
      • Big & Tall model is wearing size 2XL and is 6'5" (196cm approx.)
      • Tight fit for a body-hugging feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over R 4,400.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (14)

      4.9 Stars

      • Amazing

        Tamira - 25 Apr 2022

        Got them for my boyfriend as a present and he loved them. 0 complaints

      • Quality running tights

        Balaclavaz - 22 Feb 2022

        Purchased to replace an old pair of Nike running tights of different design, the only things I miss are the outside pockets and zip pocket. Other than that these are better designed to hold everything in by place and give good support to the legs.

      • Great item

        Uzzee - 26 Jan 2022

        Lovely comfy fabric and fit.