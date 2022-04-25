Keep up the pace with the Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Tights.They feature a stretchy design that helps you run without restriction.With plenty of pockets, they let you bring your essentials along for your miles.This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.
Free standard delivery on orders over R 4,400.
4.9 Stars
Tamira - 25 Apr 2022
Got them for my boyfriend as a present and he loved them. 0 complaints
Balaclavaz - 22 Feb 2022
Purchased to replace an old pair of Nike running tights of different design, the only things I miss are the outside pockets and zip pocket. Other than that these are better designed to hold everything in by place and give good support to the legs.
Uzzee - 26 Jan 2022
Lovely comfy fabric and fit.