The Nike Brasilia Backpack puts the fun in functional. It features a playful printed exterior and a roomy interior with plenty of pockets for organising school supplies, along with side pouches that provide easy access to your water bottle and other essentials. Want to stand out from the crowd? The print varies slightly from bag to bag due to the cutting process, so you might just have 1 of a kind!
Free standard delivery on orders over R 4,400.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Brasilia.