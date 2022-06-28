Running is your daily ritual, with every step taking you closer to your personal goal. Let the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus FlyEase help you ascend with its comfortable, intuitive design. A supportive sensation helps keep your foot contained, while underfoot Air adds a pop to your step as you transition from heel to toe. Nike FlyEase technology acts as a strap, helping secure the fit. Your trusted workhorse with wings is back. Time to fly.
Angel O - 29 Jun 2022
The shoes are very comfy, they are light and have good support. What I really liked is the Velcro and the grip on the shoes are very good. I used them for running and just to walk around and I had no problem with them. I would highly recommend them.
For the past 5 years since trying out Nike Pegasus models, they’re the only running shoe I will buy and use. However, this is my first time trying the flyease version of the shoe and I love it. It still has the same feel and functionality of the standard Pegasus models. Fits true to size. Not too narrow. They are light weight yet still durable with great responsiveness while running. I do most of my running outdoors and they are perfect for it. The design of the shoe is great, too. I love the color way and the flyease strap adds convenience that makes the fit perfect. I had to adjust it at first to get the right feel to it, but that’s a minor quick adjustment to an aspect that already adds quickness and convenience to getting the shoe on and getting out the door. No laces, just adjusting real quick to get the right feel and you’re ready to go. The minor inconvenience of having to adjust it is the only downside. The strap is probably still my favorite part of the shoe along with everything I already love about the Nike pegasus shoes and the Velcro seems like it’s going to last. I wouldn’t change a thing to this shoe. Definitely comfortable enough to wear all day long.
The Men's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Flyease is an amazing shoe. Unfortunately, I have different sized feet because of a medical condition that I was born with, and historically, I have struggled to find a pair of shoes that securely fit around both of my feet. Thankfully, the Pegasus Flyease is the solution to my lifelong problem. One of my favorite features of the shoe is the Velcro technology that Nike utilized instead of traditional shoe laces. Being disabled, this made taking on-and-off my shoes a lot easier when experiencing moments of pain. Additionally, the Pegasus Flyease is extremely comfortable and is ready for all day wear straight out of the box. Another nice element of the shoe is its phenomenal traction and springy cushion. Even though the design of the shoe is a little different than what you typically see from Nike, I enjoy this model so much that they have become my every day pair. Although I’ve adored nearly everything about the Pegasus Flyease, I wish Nike would produce this shoe model in more dynamic color ways.