We listened to the feedback you had on the Infinity Tour, refined it and brought it to life on the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT%. We increased the overall volume to give your foot more room. We added 2 large Zoom Air units for even more energy transfer through your swing. And there's more traction in key areas to help reduce slipping. The result is an incredibly responsive, comfortable shoe. This version nods to a historic course in Scotland, which naturally embeds tradition with the unpredictable nature of coastal links.
