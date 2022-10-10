Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Kukini

      Men's Shoes

      R 2 499,95

      Slip on, slip off. Straight to the trails, straight to the streets. The Nike Air Kukini brings casual and technical together. Sublimated graphics and stretchy materials, including comfy neoprene-like fabric, are inspired by the speed of mountain athletics and triathletes. A webbed support system adds a fast-paced look. And Air cushioning puts the cherry on the bottom for this boundary-pushing paradox of comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/White/Kumquat
      • Style: DJ6418-001

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over R 4,400.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Kukini.