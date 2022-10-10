Meet the bag that works as hard as you do. Nike Storm-FIT technology resists elements like wind and water to help keep your gear dry in harsh weather conditions, so you can do your best no matter what season. From the internal laptop sleeve to the secure zip pocket on the back for small essentials, this backpack is made to keep your gear organised with plenty of space. The adjustable padded shoulder straps and stabilising chest strap help you stay comfortable sunrise to sunset.
