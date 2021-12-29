The Nike Academy Team Backpack is a durable design built to hold it all. Designated pockets for your phone and ball help keep you organised, while padded straps let you comfortably carry your gear.
Free standard delivery on orders over R 4,400.
5 Stars
Kamatozzza - 29 Dec 2021
Quality is good I will recommwnd this backpack ))))
A R. - 11 Nov 2021
I like the color combination coz it could be seen even in dark area at night.coz of hi-vis color
Angel - 02 Jun 2021
I bought this bag for a friend and he absolutely loves it