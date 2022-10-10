R 2 999,95

Travis Scott—hip-hop artist, record-label founder and Houston, Texas native—continues to remix the AJ1 Low, bringing a coveted look back to the streets. Staying true to Scott's love of earth tones and a worn-in look, this version incorporates an aged effect on the midsole with matching laces and tumbled-leather overlays. Premium nubuck leather and Cactus Jack branding on the tongue, left heel and sockliners will keep heads turning. And for those who do a double-take, the Swoosh is indeed backwards—now a signature touch on Scott's designs.

SKU: DM7866-162