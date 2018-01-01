ADDED TO CART
COMPARE NIKE RUNNING PANTS AND TIGHTS

COMPARE RUNNING

NIKE EPIC LUX Runs are a breeze in this style, featuring mesh in all
the right places for your cool non-stop comfort. Best for outdoor routes, long runs and speed training.

“THE BREATHABILITY IS AMAZING. ONCE I START
RUNNING, I JUST FEEL FAST, FLUID AND FORGET THAT
I'M WEARING THEM—WHICH IS THE POINT.” - Coach Julia Webb, Portland

RISE LOW MID HIGH

LENGTH CAPRI CROP FULL

FIT LOOSE SKINNY TIGHT

Stretch Dri-FIT fabric for sweat-wicking mobility

Tight support for zero distractions

Mesh panels for breathability where you need it

NIKE POWER SPEED Engineered support means this fit maps your muscles,
giving you a compressive feel for comfortable miles. Best for mid-distance, track workouts and speed
training.

“THESE ARE MY GO-TO ON SPEED OR DISTANCE DAYS,
WHEN I'M WORKING HARD AND NEED A LITTLE EXTRA
OOMPH OF SUPPORT.”
 - Coach Robyn LaLonde, Chicago

RISE LOW MID HIGH

LENGTH CAPRI CROP FULL

FIT LOOSE SKINNY TIGHT

Compression supports key muscles for mobility

Zip pocket with vapor barrier keeps items dry

High-stretch Dri-FIT keeps you dry and comfortable

NIKE EPIC COOL The three-quarter length, knit-in ventilation and perforations
help keep you cool from your first mile to your last. Best for warm-weather runs, speed training and long distance.

RISE LOW MID HIGH

LENGTH CAPRI CROP FULL

FIT LOOSE SKINNY TIGHT

Multiple pockets for easy storage

Nike Power Fabric for support and mobility

Knit-in ventilation for cool airflow where you need it

NIKE EPIC RUN A hug for your stride, stretchy support and multiple
pockets remove any distractions for picking up speed. Best for mid-distance, short runs and intervals.

“I FEEL PREPARED WHEN I RUN, FROM THE
WAISTBAND THAT HOLDS ME IN TO THE STASH
POCKETS WHERE I PUT MY KEYS OR NUTRITION.”
 – Coach Inge Boerma, Toronto

RISE LOW MID HIGH

LENGTH CAPRI CROP FULL

FIT LOOSE SKINNY TIGHT

Multiple pockets secure small items

Tight support for zero distractions

Dri-FIT fabric keeps you dry and comfortable

