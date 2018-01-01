ADDED TO CART
NRC: THE LANGUAGE OF RUNNING

SEE ALL TRAINING PLANS
THE LANGUAGE OF RUNNING Runners have a vocabulary all their own. We've broken down
all the run types and terminology used in your plan to get you up to speed.

WORKOUTS

SPEED The best way to improve your fastest pace is to
work on it for brief periods in a series of speed
intervals. They can be the same length and pace
with the same amount of recovery time, or can
involve various distances, paces and recovery
periods. Long intervals, Fartlek, Tempo and Hill
Runs are all Speed workouts. See Types of Runs
below for definitions of these.

ENDURANCE Your weekly Endurance Run is a long distance
run at a comfortable pace. It is an essential part
of your training that helps the body and mind
adapt to increased distances. It also helps
you get familiar with the physical and mental
challenges that you might face during a race.
This run should be run as a Progression Run.
See Types of Runs for a definition of
Progression Run.

RECOVERY Recovery is just as important as your hard
workouts. Listen to what your body needs on
recovery days, whether that means taking the day
off completely, cross-training with the N+TC App
or running a few Recovery kilometres. Ideally, at
least two of your Recovery days should be spent
running. Recovery Runs increase your stamina
and help you recover at the highest quality
possible after intense training. They should be run
as Progression Runs. See Types of Runs below
for a definition of Progression Run.

TYPES OF RUNS

FARTLEK Fartlek works on speed and strength by
alternating distances and paces during a
continuousrun. An example Fartlek work-
out structure could be one minute running
easy followed by on eminute running hard,
repeated for a certain amount of minutes,
kilometres or alternating every city block.

HILLS Hill workouts develop speed and form.
It takes extra effort to run uphill so you
do not need to run as fast as you would
on a flat section. While running uphill,
remain in control of your breathing. Don’t
lean too far forward. A light lean with the
chin leading the chest is enough. Uphills
are a great way to develop speed and
strength with minimal pounding
on the legs.

SPLIT INTERVALS Split Intervals refers to running two
different paces in one interval. For
example, running a 400-meter interval,
with the first 200 meters easy and the
last 200 meters fast. This effectively
divides the interval into two parts.

PROGRESSION Progression Runs improve stamina and
allow the body to adapt to the stress of
running. Build your pace over the course
of each run by starting at a slower than
Recovery Pace and finishing at a faster
than Recovery Pace. Over the course of
the run you will average your Recovery
Pace. Your Endurance and Recovery
Runs should always be run as
Progression Runs.

STRIDES Strides refer to very short runs that are
usually done prior to a run or workout,
or immediately after. A series of strides
should become faster in pace—often,
the first Stride will be the longest and
the slowest. There should be a brief
recovery between each Stride.

TEMPO Tempo is a hard but controlled pace that
can be run as long intervals or a steady
run of 1-16 kilometres. The purpose
of a Tempo Run is to build mental and
physical endurance and to become
comfortable with being uncomfortable.

TRACK Track refers to a session that includes a
series of speed intervals. Ideally, this
type of a workout is done on a track as
the surface allows you to play with faster
paces with precise measurements, but it
can be done just about anywhere. You
may choose to use city blocks, traffic
lights or even trees as interval markers.

TURNAROUNDS Turnarounds are practiced during short
intervals. Rather than stopping at the
end of an interval, run through the line
and turn around as quickly and safely
as you can to start the next repeat.

TYPES OF PACES We’ve divided our paces into 5 speeds that we’ll
reference throughout the training program.

KM PACE (FASTEST)
 This is the pace you could race or run hard
for one kilometre.

5K PACE (FASTER) This is the pace you could race
or hard for about 5 kilometres.

RECOVERY PACE (EASY) A pace easy enough that you can
catch your breath while running.

TEMPO PACE Teaching your body to be
comfortable being uncomfortable
by maintaining a pace between
10K (FAST) and Recovery (EASY).

10K PACE (FAST) This is the pace you could race
or run hard for about 10 kilometres.

IF YOU HAVE A GOAL,
IF YOU HAVE A GOAL,
WE HAVE A GUIDE From Marathons to 5Ks, Nike+ Coach training programs are designed to provide elite level training at every level of experience.

SEE ALL TRAINING PLANS
GET A TRAINING PLAN Training programs for any distance from marathon to 5KM, and workouts to make you better.

THE ULTIMATE RUNNING APP Track your route, distance, pace, time and see how you stack up against your friends with the Nike+ Running App.

TRAIN WITH US Mix it up on your recovery days with workouts focusing on HIT, yoga and pilates with the Nike+ Training Club App.

WE ARE ALL MEANT
TO BE RUNNERS Running doesn’t turn anyone away at the door. If we want to bring out
 the runner inside us, we just have to lace up and get out.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

WE ARE NOT JUST RUNNERS.
WE ARE ATHLETES. It takes more than a pair of legs to be fast. It takes our entire body, mind and unbreakable spirit.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

EVERY RUN
HAS A PURPOSE Some days we’ll feel pushed. Some days we’ll push back. Find the meaning in every kilometre.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

RESPECT EVERY WORKOUT.
FEAR NO WORKOUT. It’s going to be hard. That’s why we love it. Respect is earned from doing the work. So get out and get after it.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

EMBRACE YOUR WEAKNESSES.
THEN ERASE THEM. With regular and consistent work, our weaknesses can become our strengths.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

MEASURE SUCCESS IN AS
MANY WAYS AS YOU CAN Not every run will be our farthest or fastest, but every run is an achievement and should be seen as such.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

WE BELIEVE IN YOU, EVEN WHEN YOU DON'T. On days when we feel less than our best, we can always seek motivation from our community. Nike+ Run Club is here to remind us that our best is always within our reach.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

