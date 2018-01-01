ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

READY SET GO: RUN 9 OF 10

RUNNING PLAN
READY SET GO
EVG_Header_NRC_v02_D01.jpg
NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P1.jpg

RUN 9:
TRACK ATTACK YOU KNOW HOW WE CAN TELL YOU’RE GETTING STRONGER?

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P2.jpg

You’re totally ready to hit the track. That’s right, that 400 meter (m) oval is for real runners.
You belong out there. Simply bring your running shoes and your confidence along.
You’ll find your fast on the track.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P3.jpg

WHAT TO EXPECT Track workouts are no joke. It’s not going to be the easiest of the 10 runs, but you’ve got this. It’s all
about pushing your pace for a short period of time, recovering after, and then walking away with more
speed than what you had when you arrived.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P4.jpg

WORKOUT Warm up with 2 easy laps on the track. Then stretch. Run 200m at a hard, fast pace, followed by a
200m recovery walk or jog. Repeat 6 times. Cool down with 2 more relaxed, easy laps.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P5.jpg

TIP If you don’t have access to a track, find a flat stretch where you can do the following: Warm up with an
easy 5-minute run. Stretch. Follow with 1 minute at a hard, fast pace and recover for 1 minute.
Repeat 6 times. Cool down with a 5-minute jog.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run9_P6.jpg
NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run9_P7.jpg

NEXT RUN: RUN YOU Repeat after us: “I am a RUNNER.” All there is to do now
is celebrate your stride with some freestyle miles.

RELATED ARTICLE: FIND YOUR FAST EVEN FASTER You’ve experimented going fast. Now it’s time to take it up a notch.
Here are some tips to help you stay up to speed.

NRC_MemberServicesFooter_DESKTOP_ENLU.jpg

Run and train with the global
Nike+ Run Club community.

Track your route, distance, pace
and time with the ultimate
running app.

Run smarter and train better
with over 100 workouts created
by Nike Master Trainers.

COME RUN WITH US

NIKE+ RUNNING APP

NIKE+ TRAINING CLUB

RUNNING SHOES

RUNNING CLOTHING & GEAR

COLLECTIONS

FEATURED

Loading