NIKE GYAKUSOU: RUNNING IN REVERSEDesigner and Undercover founder Jun Takahashi blends his distinctive aesthetic and running expertise in the latest Nike Gyakusou Collection. It helps
runners reach zen-like focus by diminishing distraction on warm-weather runs with smart pockets and airy, breathable fabrics. Packable performance
items in urban-inspired tones offer lightweight style, clean graphics and Nike fabric technology to create a futuristic uniform for the running monk.
Showcasing Nike's interaction and collaborations withthe brightest innovators in sport, design and culture,NikeLab sparks discovery through unique collections andlimited editions of Nike's latest performance and sportstyle innovations.
More personal. More personalised. NikeLab BespokeiD offers Nike's most customisable design experiencewith one-to-one appointments with dedicated NikeDesign consultants.