7 Nike gift ideas for teachers

Teachers put in the work every day, and the right teacher gift can go a long way in showing your appreciation. Whether it's for Christmas, National Thank a Teacher Day or the end of the school year, Nike offers a variety of thoughtful gifts for teachers that combine comfort, style and function.

From practical classroom gear like backpacks and lunch bags to cosy fleeces and recovery essentials, these personalised ideas are meant to help teachers recharge and feel appreciated all year long. This guide highlights thoughtful, custom teacher-gift options designed to make any educator feel valued.

(Related: 8 Nike gift ideas for coaches)