Jayson Tatum Is back on the court with the Tatum 4 From the Jordan Brand

Jayson Tatum fans awaiting his return to basketball have another reason to celebrate: Along with the Boston Celtics star’s rebound comes his new Jordan Brand signature shoe, the Tatum 4.

The fourth iteration of Jayson's signature Jordan Brand line trainer is built not only for winning but also for resilience from setbacks. Behind the Tatum 4’s simple but distinctive exterior design is an innovative shoe that supports his trademark quick movements with energy, smoothness and efficiency.

"Greatness isn't just about wins. It's about how you handle setbacks and keep moving forward. Getting back to my best hasn't been easy, but every challenge has taught me something and made me stronger," says Jayson. "The Tatum 4 is part of that journey: It’s built for the grind and reminds me what resilience looks like when you’re chasing something bigger than yourself."