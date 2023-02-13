Nike debuts its Vaporfly 3 racing shoe
Product news
The footwear aims to provide a smooth ride, enhanced stability and an overall lightweight feel.
Original content published: 13 February 2023
What to know:
- Nike has released its Vaporfly 3 racing shoe, which aims to offer higher energy return and improved stability compared with previous models.
- The new version features Nike ZoomX midsole geometry, informing comfort and stability.
Nike has unveiled its newest running shoe, the Vaporfly 3. The company's latest instalment of racing footwear, the shoe was designed to provide higher energy return and stability to athletes wearing it. The Vaporfly 3 also features updated design technology to enforce these efforts, which can be seen in the midsole geometry and Flyknit-yarn upper.
Drawing off previous successes with the Vaporfly 2 model, Nike designers continued their research and development for the new version, keeping the athlete at the core of each update and refresh. The result: enhanced energy return and a more seamless transition, or a smoother ride experience in the shoe.
And while Nike designers were eager to elevate the footwear, they also built off components of the previous shoe, namely the full-length carbon-fibre Flyplate and ZoomX midsole, which each contribute to a propulsive feel, according to a press release announcing the footwear launch. The popular midsole features a convex design paired with responsive stability around the forefoot, which ushers the foot through a smooth transition.
The inaugural colourway serves as a nod to the extensive design process, with details like graphic text noting the number of prototype versions tested (totalling 57). What's more, the design team also included a nod to the initial Vaporfly that was part of the Breaking2 effort in 2017.
"The prototype colourway of the Vaporfly 3 is again a nod to our development process, where athlete and everyday runner feedback critically informs and guides our innovation journey from start to finish", said Elliott Heath, Nike Running Senior Footwear Product Manager.
The prototype colourway of the Nike Vaporfly 3 will be available 6 March on Nike.com and at selected retailers. Keep an eye out for future colourway releases.