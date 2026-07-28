Introducing Keely Hodgkinson's First Nike Signature Collection of Running Shoes and Apparel

Middle-Distance Champion Runner Keely Hodgkinson Releases Her First Nike Signature Collection
Product News
Middle-distance running champion Keely Hodgkinson has launched her first signature Nike shoe and apparel collection. The Keely Hodgkinson signature athlete pack features her signature take on four popular Nike running shoes for the road or track: the Vomero Plus, Pegasus 42, Vaporfly 4 and Victory 2. The coordinating clothing collection includes tops and shorts incorporating AeroSwift and Nike Pro Sculpt innovative fabric technologies. On 16th July 2026, the collection was released globally at Nike.com and select retail stores.
Quick Takeaways
- Celebrated British middle-distance runner Keely Hodgkinson launched her first Nike signature footwear and apparel collection, featuring bold and elegant black designs with contrasting metallic gold accents.
- Footwear includes reimagined colourways of the iconic Vomero Plus, Pegasus 42, Vaporfly 4 and Victory 2 road running, track and racing shoes.
- The accompanying apparel collection includes two short sets featuring Nike fabric technologies AeroSwift and Nike Pro Sculpt.
- The collection is available at Nike.com and select retail locations following its 16 July 2026, global release.
Who Is Keely Hodgkinson?
Known for her speed and high style, Keely Hodgkinson is a celebrated British middle-distance runner from Greater Manchester, England. One of the fastest middle-distance female runners of her time, she has been a Nike athlete since 2019 and works with Nike researchers and designers to shape products for elite and everyday runners. The Keely Hodgkinson Collection is her first signature Nike pack.
Which Running Shoes Does Keely Hodgkinson Wear and Why?
The collection's selected running shoes are well-suited for every aspect of training and racing on the road or track. Here is a rundown of which shoe Hodgkinson wears for which purpose, from daily training to race day.
- Recovery runs: When Hodgkinson is heading out for a recovery run, she reaches for the Vomero Plus. Known for its ultra-cushiony feel and plush, full-length ZoomX midsole, the Vomero Plus is designed by women, for women.
- Daily training: Hodgkinson's go-to everyday running shoe is the Pegasus 42 for its extra responsiveness from its curved, full-length Air Zoom unit and ReactX foam midsole. This construction gives the shoe its powerful energy return, which is helpful in daily training.
- Intervals and race day: The Vaporfly 4 is Hodgkinson's top choice for interval training due to its powerful, propulsive feel from a full-length, carbon-fibre Flyplate and ZoomX cushioning. The Vaporfly 4 is an ideal running shoe for long-distance races and sprints alike.
- Track races: When competing in a middle-distance track event, Hodgkinson laces up in her Victory 2 distance spikes, which feature innovative Nike Air technology. The shoes have an Air Zoom unit along with ZoomX foam and a carbon-fibre plate for a powerful but stable feel.
Keely Hodgkinson Collection: Featured Running Apparel
In addition to the running shoe options, the Keely Hodgkinson Collection features a small selection of coordinating apparel for a complete look. Incorporating innovative Nike materials, the AeroSwift and Pro Sculpt sets are designed to reflect the celebrated athlete's style with functionality that every runner needs.
AeroSwift set: Feel like Hodgkinson when donning the AeroSwift pocket crop top and tight 5-inch shorts. There is nothing basic about these elevated performance pieces. Featuring Dri-FIT ADV technology, this set will keep you feeling cool and dry even while enduring the summer heat. Convenient storage pockets hold race-day essentials, while each piece's stay-put fit keeps you comfortable.
Nike Pro Sculpt set:For more coverage, the collection also offers the Nike Pro Sculpt long-sleeve top and Pro Sculpt 5-inch shorts. Tonal graphics and a bold Swoosh made of satin feel anything but ordinary. Subtle design details, including her Nike signature tornado logo, nod to the set's namesake.
The Signature Design of the Keely Hodgkinson Collection
The elevated design of the collection makes a bold statement and clearly references the Nike athlete's performance and personality. Designing the collection in black nods to Hodgkinson's unwavering confidence and control, while the splashes of metallic gold that accent each piece in the collection showcase her style, spunk and achievements. Additional touches include detachable "KH" charms on the running shoes.
The Nike athlete was heavily involved in the development and design of the collection, providing helpful insights to Nike researchers and designers in considering the needs of both everyday and elite runners.
"Having my own Nike collection is a dream come true," says the Nike athlete, who is known as one of the fastest female runners in the 800-metre event. "I hope every young girl who sees it knows that big dreams are worth chasing—because with hard work and belief, anything is possible".
The Keely Hodgkinson Collection was released worldwide on Nike.com and at select retail locations on 16 July 2026.
Keely Hodgkinson Collection FAQ
What is the Keely Hodgkinson Collection?
The Keely Hodgkinson Collection is the Nike athlete's first signature collection, consisting of four different running shoes and a coordinating apparel selection.
Which running shoes are included in the collection?
The Keely Hodgkinson Collection includes the Vomero Plus, Pegasus 42, Vaporfly 4 and Victory 2.
What performance apparel is included in the Keely Hodgkinson Collection?
The Keely Hodgkinson Collection's apparel selection consists of two sets: the AeroSwift pocket crop top with tight 5-inch shorts and the Nike Pro Sculpt long-sleeve top with 5-inch shorts.
What is the Nike Victory 2?
The Nike Victory 2 is a distance spike built for speed and ideal for middle-distance runners aiming to break records. Additionally, the Victory 2 is propulsive and stable, two helpful features for distance running.
Where can I buy the Keely Hodgkinson Collection?
You can purchase the Keely Hodgkinson Collection at Nike.com and from select retail locations all over the world.