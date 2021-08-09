Meet London's Indian Gymkhana Football Club

Indian Gymkhana FC
Community
West London's Gymkhana FC are breaking stereotypes, making way for an all-new future of football.
Indian Gymkhana Football Club has fuelled grassroots sport and provided a hub for London's second-generation Asian community since it was founded in 1916. This is a club that has forged friendships and brought excitement and competitiveness to every match, but behind this energy is a purpose: challenging stereotypes and paving the way for a new era of football.
As first team captain JT says, "Our community has never been seen as part of football culture in this country. It's a stereotype we need to challenge".
This episode of Crew Love celebrates the power of true community-led football. Gymkhana FC has built a culture and a community that has existed for the past 100 years, and continues to thrive because of the people who believe in its future and want to see it succeed at challenging perceptions.
"We're in a different era now. This generation's not scared to make things happen. It's really inspiring".
See the team train and compete, and listen to their thoughts on the current state of play while hanging out in their hometown of Osterley, West London.
Words: Liz Baldwin Photography: Ollie Radford Film: Myles Desenberg, Josh Blaaberg, Jack Wilkinson, Joel Honeywell