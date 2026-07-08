The Nike Football x LEGO® Collection for Kids Makes Football Even More Fun
Product News
Nike Football and the LEGO Group have partnered for an exciting kids' collection that celebrates football culture, with a playful LEGO® spin on beloved Nike Football boots, the iconic Air Max 95 sneaker and coordinating football kits and sportswear.
- The Nike Football x LEGO® Collection features whimsical football boots and football-inspired footwear and apparel for kids with bold colours, fun graphics and attention-grabbing animal print and patterns inspired by LEGO creations.
- The collection includes the Jr Mercurial and Jr Tiempo Streetgato football boots, two new kid-friendly versions of the Air Max 95, football kits and football-inspired sportswear.
- The shirts and shorts feature Nike's powerful Aero-FIT cooling technology to keep kids cool and dry, while the new Mercurial boot is powered by speed-driven performance technology.
- Released on 4 June 2026, the collection is now available worldwide on nike.com, LEGO.com and at select retail locations.
With the excitement brewing around football in summer 2026, kids can now get in on the action with the Nike x LEGO® Football Collection, available now all over the world. This latest collaboration between Nike and the LEGO Group puts a creative, playful and energising spin on Nike Football gear, encouraging kids to express their unique selves through bright colour and bold design. Combining LEGO design innovations with Nike performance technology in the form of footwear and sportswear, the collection offers something for every young football and/or LEGO fan.
As part of the brand campaign, the iconic minifigures are the stars of the show, decked out in Nike football gear from the new collection.
"Nike has always stood for creative, instinctive football," says Nike Creative Director of Brand Initiatives Andre Simmons. "We want kids to be reminded that football is fun. For longtime fans, it's to be reminded of the joy they felt when they watched their favourite players do these unimaginable things. There's something for everyone."
What's in the Nike Football x LEGO® Collection?
The collection for kids includes two different types of football boots, two new versions of the beloved Air Max 95 lifestyle sneaker, football kits, shirts, shorts, sportswear and accessories.
Football Boots
The focal point of the collection, these two football boot silhouettes are a kid-friendly transformation of two iconic models of Nike football boots. They help encourage a new generation of fans to connect with the sport and make football their own, while expressing their playful energy and creativity.
Jr Mercurial Vapor Pro and Academy: The Jr Mercurial Vapor Pro and Academy boots are built for speed and to be noticed. They are intended for play on firm ground and various outdoor surfaces. Featuring a LEGO® brick panther graphic, the boots are available in hot pink with an orange swoosh and purple with a neon green swoosh.
Jr Tiempo Streetgato: The Jr Tiempo Streetgato also makes a bold statement in orange, black and white, with its street-style vibe, eye-catching LEGO brick prints and metallic detailing. However, unlike the Jr Mercurial Vapor Pro and Academy, the Jr Tiempo Streetgato is geared for small-sided and indoor play.
Apparel
Coordinating football kits and sportswear will keep kids looking good and feeling cool, comfortable and confident while out on the pitch.
Aero-FIT match kits: Incorporating Nike Aero-FIT—the brand's innovative cooling technology—these kits will keep kids cool and dry while they play all day. The matching shirts and shorts feature design elements including jaguar and poison dart frog graphics, LEGO brick patterns and iridescent badge details. The LEGO influence is further seen with LEGO minifigure-inspired elements and lifelike LEGO brick patterns that resemble photographs.
Hollywood Keepers shirt: With its LEGO brick-inspired pattern, this exclusive shirt is the highlight of the apparel collection.
Sportswear designs and accessories: Additional sportswear apparel, with more details to come in the weeks ahead, round out the collection.
Where to Buy
The Nike Football x LEGO® collection is now available on nike.com, LEGO.com and at select retail locations following its 4 June 2026, global release.
FAQs
What shoes are in the Nike x LEGO® collection?
The Nike Football x LEGO® collection includes two new Nike football boots for kids: the Jr Mercurial and Jr Tiempo Streetgato. In addition, the collection includes two new versions of the Nike Air Max 95 in children's sizing.
What is Aero-FIT technology?
Aero-FIT, seen in Nike x LEGO shirts and shorts, is Nike's innovative cooling technology, designed to keep you cool and dry as you sweat. Constructed entirely from textile waste, the elite performance material is also environmentally friendly.
Where can I buy the Nike x LEGO® football collection?
The Nike x LEGO football collection is sold on nike.com, LEGO.com and at select retail stores.
Is the Nike x LEGO® football collection available outside the US?
Yes, this Nike and Lego collaboration is available worldwide.