Dribbling Drills to Practise Before You Play Basketball

There are a number of skills in the game of basketball. Learning each foundational move—from passing to shooting—can improve your overall game. But of these basic skills, dribbling is essential to holding your own on the court.

"Dribbling is the most important thing in basketball", said Oz Martin, president and founder of Legacy Youth Sports. "Eventually, you'll have to handle the ball during your game. The basis of basketball starts with dribbling".

That's why dribbling drills are so important, particularly for new players. Ashleigh Edwards, co-owner and operator of Iconic Sport Performance, a basketball training facility, said that dribbling is "extremely important and necessary to a team's overall success". It's so crucial that she said: "dribbling should be learned even before learning to shoot".

Dribbling drills "can help improve your ball control, hand-eye coordination and agility", said Matt Wilson, a sports-performance coach. These drills can also help you to become more comfortable handling the ball and ultimately improve your confidence on the court, he said.

Dribbling is a skill that can be worked on constantly, Martin said, pointing out that even professional players practise dribbling drills regularly.

Of course, if you don't know how to dribble, you're probably not familiar with the dribbling drills that can help improve your basketball game. Whether you're completely new to the game or want to refine your technique, experts recommend doing these dribbling drills to level up your skills.