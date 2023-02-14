4 Ankle Mobility Exercises to Try, According to Experts

Getting the most of any exercise hinges on moving well.

The squat is one such example. During the lowering phase of a squat, the ankle needs to dorsiflex (think: shin to toes). That motion is what allows the shins to angle forwards and the thighs to get parallel with the floor.

If your ankles aren't able to fully dorsiflex, you probably won't be able to lower as far into each rep without falling backwards, Wilson said. As a result, your quads may get less of a workout. This is because shallow squats are more or less a hip hinge, and the move recruits fewer muscle fibres. Note, tightness in the calf complex can also interfere with squat depth.



For this reason, some strength training athletes wear special weightlifting shoes during squats. These shoes have solid, raised heels that mimic dorsiflexion by letting their shins move further towards their toes. It also releases tight Achilles and calf complexes. As a result, this enables a person to squat low.

However, if you find that your shoes are getting in your way of your ankle moving freely, consider taking them off.

(Related: The Best Nike Shoes for Weightlifting)