Official Air Jordan 4 sizing guide and tips

It's essential to remember that the Air Jordan 4 Retro was designed in 1989, and the construction techniques and materials used reflect this era.

To accommodate the modern wearer, adjustments were made for the spring 2023 release of the Air Jordan 4 Retro SB version. The pattern modifications in the SB version aimed to create a more accommodating fit, particularly in the forefoot area, allowing for greater comfort during wear. For all Air Jordan 4 Retro SB versions, true to size is recommended.