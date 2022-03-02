Skip to main content
      Nike Dri-FIT

      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts

      659,000₫

      The Nike Dri-FIT Shorts feature not just 1 Swoosh design, not just 2, not just 3—but 4 Swooshes to show off your logo love while you hop, skip and jump in these sweat-wicking shorts.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White
      • Style: DM8532-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 4' 4" (132cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of 5.000.000₫ or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 4-5 Business Days
      • Express delivered 2-4 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)


      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • My son loves these. Please make a red colorway!

        888207579 - 02 Mar 2022

        I bought these for my son and he can't wear them enough. The material is very comfortable and the length are just right. The length is just at his knees and he is a tall 8 year old.