The Nike Dri-FIT Shorts feature not just 1 Swoosh design, not just 2, not just 3—but 4 Swooshes to show off your logo love while you hop, skip and jump in these sweat-wicking shorts.
Your order of 5.000.000₫ or more gets free standard delivery.
5 Stars
888207579 - 02 Mar 2022
I bought these for my son and he can't wear them enough. The material is very comfortable and the length are just right. The length is just at his knees and he is a tall 8 year old.