      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo

      Men's Shoes

      2,779,000₫

      White/Photon Dust/Light Smoke Grey/University Red
      They say, "Don't fix what works". We say, "Perfect it". The hoops-icon-turned-wardrobe-superstar gets rethought with an oversized Swoosh, thick stitching and jumbo laces. It's classic simplicity meets big and bold—no wonder it's been praised by the streets since '77.

      • Colour Shown: White/Photon Dust/Light Smoke Grey/University Red
      • Style: DQ8769-100

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • This model never goes out of style

        David491267353 - 28 Jun 2022

        They are perfect for any occasion. but runs big.